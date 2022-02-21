//Pilot, Flying J Travel Centers hiring 300, including Valdosta

Share with friends











Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers are hiring 300 new employees, including positions in Valdosta, Georgia.

Release:

Pilot Company is hiring for 300 new positions at several Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers in peak travel areas across the Southeast. Positions are open in Valdosta, Georgia. Pilot Company offers team members flexible schedules, training programs and unique perks like free meals, $10 per week health plans and tuition assistance.

Pilot Company is ramping up its workforce at several Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers in peak travel areas across the Southeast, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Currently hiring for 300 new positions in the Southeast, Pilot Company offers team members flexible schedules, training programs and unique perks like free meals, $10 per week health plans and tuition assistance.

Open positions include full-time and part-time hourly and leadership positions in fast food, cashier, deli, facility maintenance and guest services. Interested candidates are invited to apply online today or visit their local store for the company’s Southeast Hiring Day event on February 24. The event will include on-the-spot interviews, $10 gift card giveaways, fun swag and more.

“Our company is committed to serving our team members with competitive benefits, stability, training and growth opportunities that help each individual progress in their careers,” said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Company. “We hope you’ll come and join our growing team, including great opportunities at our Southeast travel locations, to help fuel journeys for millions of people hitting the road this spring and summer.”

Serving the traveling public since 1958, Pilot Company remains dedicated to its people-first culture and promoting a positive workplace. Eligible team members have access to competitive benefits, including:

Weekly pay

401(k)

Paid time off

Paid parental leave

Tuition assistance up to $18,000

$10/week health plans

Professional development & training

Wellness programs

Free meal during shifts for hourly store team members

“I love the way this company takes care of you,” said Brittany McLeod, general manager in training at the Pilot Travel Center in Florence, South Carolina. “If I ever need anything, I know Pilot Company has my back.”

To apply to open positions* and learn more about the Pilot Company’s benefits and culture, visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com.

*All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC (“Pilot Company”) keeps North America’s drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 direct fleet customers with bundled solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Private Companies.

For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to

giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.