//Lowndes K-9 unit arrests woman with over $50K in drugs

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA – A K-9 Unit with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrest Kontara Woods of Lakeland after finding a large amount of drugs in her vehicle with a street value over $50,000.

Release:

Arrested: Kontara Woods, African American female, 32 years of age, Lakeland resident

On January 2, 2022, at approximately 2:30 pm., Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit received information that a large quantity of cocaine was inside of a parked vehicle in the 2100 block of North Ashley Street. The information given to the detectives was a detailed description of the vehicle, including the Georgia license plate number. Detectives responded to the area and located the vehicle. Contact was made with the owner of the vehicle, Kontara Woods, and detectives told her about the information that they had received.

A K-9 Unit with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist detectives. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Detectives searched the vehicle and seized 506.86 grams of cocaine, with a street value of $50,686, over 30 grams of marijuana, valued at $610, and over 16 grams of Alpha-PVP, valued at $1,608.

Woods was arrested without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail, and she is charged with:

Trafficking a Schedule II-Cocaine-felony;

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute-felony; and

Possession of Schedule I- Alpha-PVP with intent to distribute-felony.