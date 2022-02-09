//Lowndes firefighter recruits experience live fire training

Share with friends











On Monday, February 7, Lowndes County Fire Rescue’s new recruit class got firsthand experience battling live fire.

Recruits trained on the department’s two-story burn simulator, a building designed to simulate the low visibility and harsh temperatures that firefighters will face in real fires. This building can also help with search and rescue training. Temperatures in the building can get up to 700 degrees.

“Our new firefighters get to see how an actual fire behaves. They get to learn techniques for combatting fires and use core methods taught during their training,” said Battalion Chief Ben Amiot from Lowndes County Fire Rescue.

The day started at 8:00 am with a safety briefing and the Live Fire Training Action Plan presentation. Recruits were assigned to teams led by experienced Officers from the department and given detailed instructions on what was expected of them and what they could expect as the day progressed.

“This type of training provides an excellent opportunity for the recruits to experience first-hand many of the activities and challenges they will encounter on real fire ground operations,” said Training Captain Bennie Kennedy.

Throughout the day, the recruits were reminded of the importance of working safely, communicating, knowing their surroundings and following the action plan and orders given by their team leaders. Because of the outstanding performance of the recruits, team leaders, instructors, safety officers and supporting staff, the day was a complete success.

Congratulations to the recruits for all their hard work and for their commitment and dedication to their community!

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue visit www.lowndescounty.com.