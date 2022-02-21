//Lowndes boys and girls win region basketball championships

Share with friends











Lowndes High School won the boys and girls Region 1-7A basketball championships Friday. The Vikettes are Region Champs with a 53-42 victory over Tift County in the championship game. The Vikings beat Camden County 60-38 to claim the boys’ Region title.

With the victories both teams will host first round games. The games will be played in a doubleheader on Wednesday February 23 at the Crimson Coliseum (LHS Gym). The times are as follows –

5:00 pm Vikettes vs Marietta

6:30 pm Vikings vs North Paulding

Admission is $10 and is good for both games. Everyone, except babies in arms, must have a ticket.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!