//Girls, boys VHS basketball teams begin tournament as #2 seed

Both girls and boys Valdosta High School basketball teams start region playoffs as #2 seed in the tournament.

Release:

The boys game will begin at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, February 16. They are also entering the tournament as the #2 seed. All tickets will be sold online through GoFan for $8 each. Click here to purchase tickets for the boys game.

2022 Region Basketball Boys Tournament Bracket for Valdosta City Schools.

The final games of the region tournament will be held on Friday, February 18. The 3rd & 4th seed girls game will begin at 4:00 pm and the boys at 5:30 pm. The region championship game for the girls will begin at 7:00 pm and the boys game at 8:30 pm. All tickets will be sold online through GoFan for $10 each. Click here to purchase tickets for the region championship games. Purchasing tickets in advance is preferred, however, Houston County will have a card reader on site to make game day purchases. No cash will be accepted. All games will be played in the Houston County High School gymnasium located at 920 Highway 96 in Warner Robins, Georgia.