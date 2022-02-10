//GDOT grant will be used to resurface Valdosta city streets

Share with friends











Funds provided by the GDOT Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant will be used to resurface over 5 miles of Valdosta city streets.

Release:

The City of Valdosta will resurface 5.24 miles of city streets using funds provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG), beginning this spring.

The LMIG transportation funding is allocated from the state based on a formula that includes population and street mileage. The city submitted a list of streets for resurfacing to GDOT for their review, and 50 portions of city streets were prioritized for this year’s LMIG program based on funding availability and conditions of the roads.

The city has successfully used LMIG funds in the past to repave streets and to provide smoother and safer travel for motorists throughout the city.

Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) 2022 Valdosta city street map.

Streets may be closed for a short duration during the day while under construction, but they will be opened by the end of each working day. Motorists are urged to follow all traffic warning signs and proceed around these construction sites with caution.

Jaycee Shack Road (from Park Avenue to Northside Drive)

Magnolia Street (from Troup Street to Jones Street)

Magnolia Street (from Jones Street to Forrest Street)

Patterson Street (from N. Underpass to Savannah Avenue)

Toombs Street (from Florida Avenue to Crane Avenue)

Toombs Street (from Crane Avenue to Savannah Avenue)

Crane Avenue (from Oak Street to Toombs Street)

Jackson Street Lane (Lomax Drive to 2nd Avenue)

Pleasant Lane (from North Street to Adair Street)

River Lane (from River Street to J.L Lomax Drive)

Maxine Avenue (from Seymour Street to St. Augustine Road)

Seymour Street end to end

Sustella Lane (from W. Gordon Avenue to West Street)

Fulton Place (from Kirkwood Circle to North End)

Kirkwood Circle (from Houston Avenue to Meade Avenue)

Lasalle Drive (from Remington Avenue to Houston Avenue)

Houston Avenue (from Caldwell Drive to Meade Avenue)

Cherry Creek Drive (from Cherry Creek Road to City Limits)

Country Club Drive (from Bridlewood Drive to N. Valdosta Road)

North Oak (from Alden Avenue to 100’ South of Gornto Road)

West Moore Street (from Oak Street to Patterson Street)

Clyde Avenue (from Newbern Street to Terrace Boulevard)

Lois Lane (from Park Avenue to Clyde Avenue)

Mcleod Road (from Baytree Road to Pinetree Road)

Mcleod Road (from Pinetree Road to Cherokee Avenue)

Mcleod Road (from Cherokee Avenue to Alden Avenue)

In February of 2019, the City contracted with Infrastructure Management Systems (IMS) to analyze the pavement and underlying base conditions of the City’s entire roadway network. Using sophisticated testing equipment and software, IMS recommended and ranked every roadway with a specific surface treatment to be applied to extend the life of the roadway. This approach saves money by extending the pavement life and prolonging the need for major reconstruction. The 2022 Street List is based on the IMS

prioritization in conjunction with the Engineering Department’s review.

If you have any questions, please contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.