//Arrest made in Valdosta for assault, robbery

38-year-old Valdosta resident Charles L. Johnson has been arrested for striking a man in the head with a metal object and robbing him.

Release:

Offender: Charles L. Johnson, African American male, age 38, Resident of Valdosta

On February 16, 2022, at approximately 9:06 pm, Patrol Officers and Detectives with Valdosta Police Department responded to Smith Park (507 East Central Avenue) after E911 received a call that someone had been assaulted. Upon arrival, officers located the 59-year-old victim who was suffering from serious, but non-threatening injuries. The victim indicated he had been sitting on a bench when a subject, later identified as Charles Johnson, struck him in the head with a metal object and took his wallet. Through their investigation, officers obtained evidence to identify Johnson as the offender and corroborate the victim’s account of events. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Johnson.

On February 18, 2022, at approximately 3:50 pm, Johnson was located and arrested. Johnson was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he has been charged with the following:

Armed Robbery (Felony);

Aggravated Battery (Felony); and

Aggravated Assault (Felony).

“We are proud of our Patrol Officers and Detectives for working together to get this violent offender located and in custody quickly.” Captain Scottie Johns