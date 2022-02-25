//Arrest made for Valdosta home invasion and rape

Share with friends

VALDOSTA, GA – 29-year-old Corey Bernard Anderson of Nashville, GA has been arrested for charges of home invasion and rape in separate incidents in Valdosta.

Arrested: Corey Bernard Anderson, African American male, 29-years-of-age, Nashville, GA resident

On February 21, 2022, at approximately 10:28 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to a residence in the 700 block of Donald Avenue, after a citizen called E911 and reported that her ex-boyfriend had forced his way into her residence. When officers arrived on the scene, the victim stated that Corey Bernard Anderson forced his way into her residence and pointed a gun at her. The victim’s 3-year-old son was standing beside her when this occurred. The victim was able to grab a baseball bat and struck Anderson several times until he ran from the residence.

On February 22, 2022, at approximately 7:10 am, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the City of Valdosta, after a female called E911 to report that she had been sexually assaulted by a person that she knew. The victim reported that on February 18, 2022, she was in a vehicle with Corey Anderson, when he pulled behind a business in the 2400 block of Bemiss Road. She stated that Anderson parked the vehicle and then sexually assaulted her.

On February 22, 2022, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Anderson for:·

Home invasion-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony;

Pointing a gun at another- misdemeanor; and

Cruelty to children 3rd degree-misdemeanor.

After obtaining arrest warrants, detectives contacted the Nashville Police Department, who arrested Anderson at his residence without incident. Anderson was transported to the Valdosta Police Department for detectives to interview him about both cases. After being interviewed, Anderson was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Detectives continued to follow up with evidence and information received on both cases, and on February 24, 2022, they obtained an arrest warrant for Anderson for Rape.

“I am extremely proud of the dedicated work our detectives did to obtain evidence to identify Anderson as the offender in both of these cases and obtain arrest warrants for him. We appreciate the assistance of the Nashville Police Department to ensure he was taken into custody quickly.” Chief Leslie Manahan