//Adel man sentenced for drug trafficking

Share with friends











A 52-year old Adel resident, Wesley Leon Brown, was arrested for various charges including trafficking in cocaine, and has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Release:

Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that Wesley Leon Brown, age 52, of Adel, Georgia, was sentenced February 18, 2022, on charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, a taillight violation and driving on a suspended license. Brown was sentenced to 15 years confinement to be served with the Georgia Department of Corrections. Jury selection for Brown’s trial was to begin February 21, 2022.

On February 25th, 2019, Brown was stopped for a taillight violation by Officer Donald Dutton with the Sparks Police Department. As Officer Dutton spoke to Brown during the traffic stop, he smelled the odor of marijuana. A subsequent check of Brown’s license revealed that his driver’s license was suspended. Brown was arrested and, with the assistance of the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, his vehicle was inventoried. The inventory of the vehicle revealed several bricks of suspected narcotics including over a pound of cocaine and a pound of marijuana.

This case was investigated by officers from the Sparks Police Department and the Cook County Sheriff’s Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jason Cain. The Honorable Howard McClain presided over the case and sentenced Brown.

District Attorney Chase L. Studstill stated, “I thank the Officer Dutton, Chief Bob Myers, Sparks Police Department and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and professionalism in investigating this case. Assistant District Attorneys Jason Cain and George Bessonette prosecuted this case. Their experience in obtaining a guilty plea immediately before trial was invaluable. I would also like to thank the Cook County Clerk’s office for their work this entire trial term. We removed a significant amount of poison off the streets of Cook County.”