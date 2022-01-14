//Wiregrass announces Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Share with friends











Photo: April McDuffie has been promoted to Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces new Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Release:

Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements announces the promotion of April McDuffie to Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. McDuffie began her career in technical education in 1997 at East Central Technical College as the Business Office Technology Instructor. Since then, she’s held the following positions at East Central Technical College and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College: Director of Online Learning, Dean of Professional Services, Dean of Academic Affairs, Associate Provost overseeing the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus, Associate Vice President of Adult Education, Associate Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness, and Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs.

McDuffie holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Georgia and a Master of Education from the University of Georgia. She has over 20 years of work experience in senior leadership at the technical college. McDuffie is active in her community in Fitzgerald where she currently serves as Chairman of the Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy Board of Directors and Chairman of the Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Family Connections. McDuffie also serves on the Executive Committee, Finance Committee, and Sector Partnership Steering Committee with WorkSource Southern Georgia. McDuffie serves with her husband, Wayne, as the children’s pastors at Fitzgerald Church of God, and they also have a daughter, Cali, who is a graduate of the Wiregrass and Valdosta State University Dental Hygiene program.

In her role as the Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, McDuffie will be responsible for planning, overseeing, and directing various functions that will support the college’s academic affairs objectives and mission. This includes academic credit instruction; high school services; adult education services; distance education; apprenticeships; institutional effectiveness and strategic planning initiatives; liaison activities with accreditation bodies; as well as meeting reporting requirements as mandated by state and federal government.

Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements shared, “April has worked in almost every area of the college and under her leadership, these areas have excelled. I’m looking forward to having her continue to lead within the college as the Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs.”

Wiregrass has four campus locations including, Fitzgerald, Douglas, Valdosta, and Sparks. They also operate an off-campus instructional site at Moody Air Force Base.