//Wild Adventures seeks over 500 new hires for 2022 season

More than 500 new team members for various positions around the park will be hired during Wild Adventures 2022 season hiring events.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is gearing up for an exciting season with events throughout February to hire more than 500 new team members.

“Wild Adventures is a great place to work for great people, and we are a premiere employer in the region, especially for those looking for supplemental income sources on weekends or those looking to enter the workforce with little to no experience,” said Susan Pinkerton, director of administration.

Wild Adventures is currently seeking new team members for the 2022 season.

Starting pay at Wild Adventures has increased over the past year with some line level positions starting at $10 an hour and seasonal leadership positions starting at $12 an hour or more.

“Our seasonal leadership roles are really great for younger people who gain experience leading teams and businesses within the park,” said Pinkerton. “It’s the kind of experience that can be applied no matter what full-time career path is being pursued.”

Positions are open in most departments including admissions, aquatics, attractions, food and beverage, games, merchandise, photography and more.

“When you join our team, you become part of a group of people who love spending time together and building unforgettable experiences for our guests and each other,” said Pinkerton. “All of our team members also receive the best benefit, a free Season Pass with tickets to offer to family and friends throughout the year.”

Wild Adventures’ first job fair will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additional hiring events will be held on Feb. 12, 21, 28 and every Monday in March.



All interested applicants can pre-register for the job fairs by completing an online application at WildAdventures.com/jobs. Applicants must be at least 15-years-old.

Those attending the job fair should dress in business casual attire. Some positions will require special skills tests, such as math for cash handling positions.



Wild Adventures Theme Park is one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic driver of tourism for the region. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends millions each year in labor.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.