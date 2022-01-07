//W.G. Nunn hosts VFD during Fire Safety Week

Share with friends











Pictured: Kindergarten teacher Ronni Smith displaying a Thank You sign given to the Valdosta Police Department.

Release:

W.G. Nunn Elementary got a little help from our first responder friends to educate students during Fire Safety Week.

W.G. Nunn was excited to host the Valdosta Fire Department as Lt. Williams, Sgt. Garcia, Firefighter Calvert, and Public Life Safety Educator Ms. Ferrell led our Kindergarten and Pre-K students in a fire safety week program. We appreciate our local heroes.