//VMS announces 2021 – 2022 Spelling Bee winners

Picture (from left to right): Daveon Miller, Madison Pierce, and Delancy Hsu

Release:

VMS held its annual Spelling Bee Wednesday, December 15th. Competition was fierce, but three winners did emerge.

Delancey Hsu took 1st place; Madison Pierce 2nd; and Daveon Miller 3rd. All three will compete in the Valdosta City Schools’ District Spelling Bee at the VCS Performing Arts Center.

Congratulations to our winners and all of our students who competed. We would like to extend a special thanks to our caller, Dr. Debbie Paine and our Judges: Dr. Deborah Demps, Catarina Orr, and Dr. Jessica Graves.

The following students competed in the VMS Spelling Bee after winning on each of their teams: Samiya Arnold, Pharrah Bradley, Marlaya Ellison, Parker Ferguson, Dyeirre Gaines, Charles Garey, Deshayanne Hickson, Lloyd Johnson, Skylar Kelley, Abigail Kimbrough, Torrey Leggett, Kendall McCormick, Joshua Moore, Carson Myers, Jackson Ortmeyer, Markie Perry, Madison Pierce, Isaac Powell, Daniel Roney, Tobi Salami, Jesse Stokes.