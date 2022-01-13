//Valdosta MLK holiday sanitation schedule

Share with friends











The City of Valdosta announces change in sanitation schedule for residents on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Release:

The City of Valdosta will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The Sanitation Division will collect GARBAGE ONLY on Monday, Jan. 17. However, citizens who normally have their sanitation collected on Mondays should place their yard waste and bulk items at the curbside by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for both Monday and Tuesday pickups.

City sanitation trucks pick up from over 3,500 residents per day. The Public Works Department appreciates citizens’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes—over 7,000 customers—on Tuesday. Since yard waste and bulk item pickups use additional vehicles and manpower, citizens are urged to minimize the amount of yard trash they place curbside throughout the adjusted holiday schedule.

Residents are encouraged to utilize the recycling drop sites located at:

Five Points Shopping Center

City lot on Hill Avenue (1025 W. Hill Avenue)

City lot at the corner of South Lee Street and East Savannah Avenue

The City of Valdosta wishes all its residents a safe and happy holiday. If you have any questions, please call 229-259-3590.