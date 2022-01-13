//Southeastern CU announces latest promotions

Share with friends











Southeastern Credit Union is proud to announce their latest promotions to VP Chief Lending Officer and AVP of Retail.

Eric Bennett has been promoted to VP Chief Lending Officer. He joined the credit union as a Commercial Lender in 2017 and was promoted to AVP of Retail in 2019.

Mitchell Burton has been promoted to AVP Retail Services. Burton formerly served in the role of Consumer Lender at the Credit Union and has been with Southeastern since January 2020.

Commenting on the promotions, Mike Gudely, President and CEO said, “It’s aways great to promote from within. Eric and Mitchell have distinguished themselves with their performance the last several years. I look forward to seeing their careers continue to grow. We are fortunate to have them on the team”.

Southeastern Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving South Georgia since 1953. The Credit Union is owned by its 29,000+ members and governed by a member-elected board of directors. Southeastern has branch offices located in Valdosta, Tifton, Moody AFB, Waycross, Quitman and Nashville. For more information, visit www.SoutheasternCU.com.