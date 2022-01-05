//President’s and Dean’s List announced for Wiregrass

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Fall Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Fall Semester 2021.

The following students are on the President’s List for Fall Semester 2021 and are listed by county:

Atkinson: Holly Taylor, and Adrian Torres

Ben Hill: Luis Arroyo, Latisha Blue, Parish Darden, Suzie Gibbs, and Claire Yarbrough

Berrien: Anthony Drake, Chelsea Hall, Hannah Hall, Andrea Jacobsen, Alexandria Short, Alyssa Stanchak, and Candance Warren

Brooks: William Exum, La-Kendra Lewis, Rodney Smith, and Hiedi Sowell

Chatham: Cameron Cunnane

Clinch: Caroline Cummings, Elijah Ellis, John Harper, Cara Knight, and Andrew Nelson

Coffee: Elias Bonilla, Katie Burch, Jovita Cabrera, Katie Davis, Mallorie Ellis, Dominque Lanier, Chelsea Mathews, Karagan Merritt, Maria Thompson, and Kaden Walker

Colquitt: McKenna Fletcher, David Grace, Joseph Hilton, Luis Perez-Pena, and Melissa Sanchez

Cook: Leefield Abernathy, Makayla Barrett, Hope Bryant, Savannah Owen, and Alexis Tomlinson

Echols: David Bueno, and Hayden Davis

Irwin: Jason Brewer and Christopher Richardson

Lanier: Keith Barron, Denton Broadway, Nikki Carratt, Ami Courson, Matthew Kinch, and Colton Mitchell

Lowndes: Brandy Ambrose, Jacqueline Andrews, Andrew Bagherpour, Sutherlin Bennett, Brianna Boone, William Brown, Wilmer Calles, Destini Castoral, Nicolle Castro Bathalh De Ar, Heather Chaney, Keith Coates, Daniel Daher, William Davis, Ryan Degner, Mia DeVore, James Diamante, Justin Dixon, Grace Fisher, Jordan Fulton, Jill Gleghorn, Bryan Glynn-Melton, Zoei Gosier, Michael Griffin, Nadia Harris, Ansley Hill, Christopher Holder, Joshua Inman, Silo Keith, Michael Kelly, Anna Lahood, Matthew Landman, Andrea Lawrence, Nicholas Lopez, Alexis McCrae, Kayla McLain, Shamara Melvin, Justin Molnar, Mark Molnar, Danielle Moore, Christy Morgan, Chante Neloms, Erica Nelson, Elizabeth Olivas, Rosellen Peddrick, Kara Preston, Courtney Prisbrey, Andrew Renfro, Willie Robinson, Christina Rodriquez, Christina Rothrock, Sky Russ, Jayden Sale, Christopher Schmidt, Kristian Sharp, Alexis Sharpe, Ryukichi Sindberg, Alysyn Smith, Alexus Spencer, Sarai’ Spencer, Abigail Taylor, Casey Taylor, Melody Thomas, Shalonda Thomas, Aubree VanNortwick, Chloe Walker, Charen Waller, Michael Ward, Amber Warren, Brittany Weatherford, Rianne Williams, Kaylee Wyrick, and Kiana Young

Madison, Fla: Mysehelle Wilford

Muscogee: Damaris Valois

Out of State: Alyssa Gittins

Pierce: Gene Cornett

Tift: Crystal Ventura, and Luisfernado Villasana

Ware: Maegan Holton

Wiregrass would like to also recognize our students who made the Dean’s List Fall Semester 2021. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Fall Semester.

The following students are on the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2021 and are listed by county:

Atkinson: Morgan Edge, Ana Gonzalez Tinajero, Lizett Mendez, Courtney Moore, Judy Portillo, and Estrellita Torres

Ben Hill: Markeela Bozeman, Laken Cone, Jessica Dryden, Anna Luke, Samuel Manley, Kia Peavy, Shanterra Shelton, Jordan Taylor, and Deisy Trejo

Berrien: Candi Bennett, Bailey Otis, and Miranda Rudeseal

Brooks: Alex Cardonna, Kareem Doe, Mark Handeland, Emily Hiers, Jonathan Munoz Torralba, Alexis Nichols, and Lonnie Taylor

Coffee: Justin Anderson, Christian Hernandez, Pamela Hurst, Desiree King, Jerri Myers, Savanna Reliford, Jose Rivas, Chandra Silver-Howard, Shealyn Sommers, Jenna Spivey, Brittany Standford, Julia Thomas, Valerie Vornsand, and Katie Youghn

Colquitt: Christopher Brooks, and Leslie Nunez

Cook: Cliniesha Codrington, Heather Duren, James McFadden, Dyanna Purvis, Lacey Robinson, Timothy Smith, and Shameria Tucker

Doughtery: Reese Bacon

Irwin: Harrison Dill, Dannella Elliott, Bernardo Rodriguez, and Janna Wright

Jeff Davis: Gracie Morris

Lanier: Ethan Hiers, and Brandon Ortiz

Lee: Elizabeth Pineda

Lowndes: Amy Atkinson, Macee Baughan, Brittany Benham, Garrett Blake, Nakeyah Breland, Nicholas Bross, Justin Brown, John Bryant, Tomeika Buie, Naiari Causey, Haley Dominy, Ariel Dudley, Elijah Farmer, Ambrai Freeman, Morgan Garcia, Marquez Gardner, Erica Gaskins, Carlton Greenway, Dean Greinke, Hugo Henry, Rebecca Hill, Latosha Hunter, Derrick Johns, Justin Jones, Margaret Karatzas-LaDuke, Rebecca Kidd, Mara Lamon, Heather Lopez, Kristal Mallory, Savannah Martin, Crystal Matthews, Sherkresha McCrae, Raymond McIntyre, Jason Mode, Alvin Payton, Elizabeth Perry, Tarsha Powell, Danielle Recinos, Lisbeth Rivera Valentin, Ana Rodriquez, Akeiba Smith, Joshua Snyder, Chana Stafford, Gillian Stark, Taylor Stegeman, Callie Stephens, Evan White, Keir’riyah White, Nathan Willis, Joshua Willis, Madison Wiseman, Jonesia Wynn, and Adasia Zackery

Madison, Fl: Elese Valentine

Mitchell: Bethany Phillips

Polk: Tetiana Denysenko

Telfair: William Register

Thomas: Nathaniel Gibson

Turner: Tedria Martin