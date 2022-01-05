//President’s and Dean’s List announced for Wiregrass

Release:
Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Fall Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Fall Semester 2021.
The following students are on the President’s List for Fall Semester 2021 and are listed by county:
Atkinson: Holly Taylor, and Adrian Torres
Ben Hill: Luis Arroyo, Latisha Blue, Parish Darden, Suzie Gibbs, and Claire Yarbrough
Berrien: Anthony Drake, Chelsea Hall, Hannah Hall, Andrea Jacobsen, Alexandria Short, Alyssa Stanchak, and Candance Warren
Brooks: William Exum, La-Kendra Lewis, Rodney Smith, and Hiedi Sowell
Chatham: Cameron Cunnane
Clinch: Caroline Cummings, Elijah Ellis, John Harper, Cara Knight, and Andrew Nelson
Coffee: Elias Bonilla, Katie Burch, Jovita Cabrera, Katie Davis, Mallorie Ellis, Dominque Lanier, Chelsea Mathews, Karagan Merritt, Maria Thompson, and Kaden Walker
Colquitt: McKenna Fletcher, David Grace, Joseph Hilton, Luis Perez-Pena, and Melissa Sanchez
Cook: Leefield Abernathy, Makayla Barrett, Hope Bryant, Savannah Owen, and Alexis Tomlinson
Echols: David Bueno, and Hayden Davis
Irwin: Jason Brewer and Christopher Richardson
Lanier: Keith Barron, Denton Broadway, Nikki Carratt, Ami Courson, Matthew Kinch, and Colton Mitchell
Lowndes: Brandy Ambrose, Jacqueline Andrews, Andrew Bagherpour, Sutherlin Bennett, Brianna Boone, William Brown, Wilmer Calles, Destini Castoral, Nicolle Castro Bathalh De Ar, Heather Chaney, Keith Coates, Daniel Daher, William Davis, Ryan Degner, Mia DeVore, James Diamante, Justin Dixon, Grace Fisher, Jordan Fulton, Jill Gleghorn, Bryan Glynn-Melton, Zoei Gosier, Michael Griffin, Nadia Harris, Ansley Hill, Christopher Holder, Joshua Inman, Silo Keith, Michael Kelly, Anna Lahood, Matthew Landman, Andrea Lawrence, Nicholas Lopez, Alexis McCrae, Kayla McLain, Shamara Melvin, Justin Molnar, Mark Molnar, Danielle Moore, Christy Morgan, Chante Neloms, Erica Nelson, Elizabeth Olivas, Rosellen Peddrick, Kara Preston, Courtney Prisbrey, Andrew Renfro, Willie Robinson, Christina Rodriquez, Christina Rothrock, Sky Russ, Jayden Sale, Christopher Schmidt, Kristian Sharp, Alexis Sharpe, Ryukichi Sindberg, Alysyn Smith, Alexus Spencer, Sarai’ Spencer, Abigail Taylor, Casey Taylor, Melody Thomas, Shalonda Thomas, Aubree VanNortwick, Chloe Walker, Charen Waller, Michael Ward, Amber Warren, Brittany Weatherford, Rianne Williams, Kaylee Wyrick, and Kiana Young
Madison, Fla: Mysehelle Wilford
Muscogee: Damaris Valois
Out of State: Alyssa Gittins
Pierce: Gene Cornett
Tift: Crystal Ventura, and Luisfernado Villasana
Ware: Maegan Holton
Wiregrass would like to also recognize our students who made the Dean’s List Fall Semester 2021. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Fall Semester.
The following students are on the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2021 and are listed by county:
Atkinson: Morgan Edge, Ana Gonzalez Tinajero, Lizett Mendez, Courtney Moore, Judy Portillo, and Estrellita Torres
Ben Hill: Markeela Bozeman, Laken Cone, Jessica Dryden, Anna Luke, Samuel Manley, Kia Peavy, Shanterra Shelton, Jordan Taylor, and Deisy Trejo
Berrien: Candi Bennett, Bailey Otis, and Miranda Rudeseal
Brooks: Alex Cardonna, Kareem Doe, Mark Handeland, Emily Hiers, Jonathan Munoz Torralba, Alexis Nichols, and Lonnie Taylor
Coffee: Justin Anderson, Christian Hernandez, Pamela Hurst, Desiree King, Jerri Myers, Savanna Reliford, Jose Rivas, Chandra Silver-Howard, Shealyn Sommers, Jenna Spivey, Brittany Standford, Julia Thomas, Valerie Vornsand, and Katie Youghn
Colquitt: Christopher Brooks, and Leslie Nunez
Cook: Cliniesha Codrington, Heather Duren, James McFadden, Dyanna Purvis, Lacey Robinson, Timothy Smith, and Shameria Tucker
Doughtery: Reese Bacon
Irwin: Harrison Dill, Dannella Elliott, Bernardo Rodriguez, and Janna Wright
Jeff Davis: Gracie Morris
Lanier: Ethan Hiers, and Brandon Ortiz
Lee: Elizabeth Pineda
Lowndes: Amy Atkinson, Macee Baughan, Brittany Benham, Garrett Blake, Nakeyah Breland, Nicholas Bross, Justin Brown, John Bryant, Tomeika Buie, Naiari Causey, Haley Dominy, Ariel Dudley, Elijah Farmer, Ambrai Freeman, Morgan Garcia, Marquez Gardner, Erica Gaskins, Carlton Greenway, Dean Greinke, Hugo Henry, Rebecca Hill, Latosha Hunter, Derrick Johns, Justin Jones, Margaret Karatzas-LaDuke, Rebecca Kidd, Mara Lamon, Heather Lopez, Kristal Mallory, Savannah Martin, Crystal Matthews, Sherkresha McCrae, Raymond McIntyre, Jason Mode, Alvin Payton, Elizabeth Perry, Tarsha Powell, Danielle Recinos, Lisbeth Rivera Valentin, Ana Rodriquez, Akeiba Smith, Joshua Snyder, Chana Stafford, Gillian Stark, Taylor Stegeman, Callie Stephens, Evan White, Keir’riyah White, Nathan Willis, Joshua Willis, Madison Wiseman, Jonesia Wynn, and Adasia Zackery
Madison, Fl: Elese Valentine
Mitchell: Bethany Phillips
Polk: Tetiana Denysenko
Telfair: William Register
Thomas: Nathaniel Gibson
Turner: Tedria Martin