//Motorists encouraged to use caution during temporary road closure

The Lowndes County Engineering Department are encouraging local motorists to use caution in the area due to road closure.

Release:

The Lowndes County Engineering Department announces a road closure, on Tillman Crossing and Union Road, at their intersections with the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks to begin at 9:00 am today. The closure of both roads is expected to be completed by 6am tomorrow morning. Motorists are encouraged to use caution in this area. Any questions may be directed to the County Engineer’s office, at 229-671-2421.