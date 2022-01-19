//Moody AFB receives two AT-6E Wolverine aircraft

Share with friends











Photo by Andrea Jenkins: AT-6 Wolverine arrives at Moody AFB

Moody Air Force Base recently received two AT-6E Wolverine aircraft that will be flown by the 81st Fighter Squadron pilots.

Release:

The 23rd Wing received two AT-6E Wolverine aircraft at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2022.

81st Fighter Squadron pilots, who are on loan to the 23rd Wing, will be flying the AT-6 aircraft alongside partner nation personnel. Air Combat Command invited the partner nations to come to the United States to further mature and co-develop tactics, techniques, and procedures to counter violent extremist organizations while simultaneously demonstrating the capabilities of the Airborne Extensible Relay Over-Horizon Network (AERONet), an exportable and affordable data link.

The collaboration, set to conclude in May 2022, will demonstrate AERONet’s ability to enhance communication between partner nations and U.S. forces. As we work to build coalitions with partner nations, one goal is to create shared knowledge of a common platform that partner nation allies can employ. The overarching goal is to build capacity and capability of U.S. partner nations, enhancing the ability to seamlessly work together and enabling the successes of any future operation.

The presence of these aircraft will not elevate the noise levels that residents currently experience in the surrounding area.

To view photos of the AT-6 Wolverine arrival, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7015819/6-wolverine-arrives-moody-afb

For more information, contact the 23rd Wing Public Affairs media operations section at (229) 257-4146 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email 23wg.public.affairs@us.af.mil.