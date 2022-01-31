//Lowndes County Fire Rescue trains in honor of fallen Baltimore firefighters

Share with friends











The Lowndes County Fire Rescue conducted a simulation training of a Baltimore fire in honor of the fallen and injured firefighters.

On Monday January 24, three Baltimore, Maryland firefighters died and a fourth suffered injuries when part of a vacant home collapsed while they were battling a blaze in the structure. Lieutenant Paul Butrim, Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler and EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo lost their lives. Firefighter John McMaster was severely injured.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue simulation training of a Baltimore, Maryland fire to honor the fallen firefighters.

In honor of the memory of the fallen and injured fire personnel, Lowndes County Fire Rescue conducted training that simulated the conditions that resulted in the loss of their brother and sister firefighters. Training depicted the rescue of multiple firefighters in an environment that involved the collapse of the structure resulting in personnel trapped beneath the debris. Personnel made entry in to the structure that was full of smoke, located the downed firefighters and removed them to a safer area for care.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue simulation training of a Baltimore, Maryland fire to honor the fallen firefighters.

Lieutenant Joey Herndon from Lowndes County Fire Rescue Engine 10 stated, “This is just a small way we can honor the memory of each person who lost their lives that day serving their community. If we manage to make what we do safer by learning from what happened that day, their efforts and commitment to their community will continue to make an impact.”

On the day of the training, injured firefighter John McMaster was released from the hospital and Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler was posthumously promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue simulation training of a Baltimore, Maryland fire to honor the fallen firefighters.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue extends our deepest sentiments to Lieutenant Butrim’s, Lieutenant Sadler’s and Firefighter Lacayo’s families, co-workers and their community as well as hopes for speedy recovery for Firefighter McMaster.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit www.lowndescounty.com.