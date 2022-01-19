//Grasley Named SGMC Director of Pulmonary and Neurodiagnostic Services

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA – South Georgia Medical Center announces Travis Grasley as the Director of Pulmonary and Neurodiagnostic Services.

Grasley has been a respiratory therapist for 26 years and served in leadership for 24 years. He holds an associate’s degree in respiratory therapy from North Central State College, Bachelor of Business Administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University, and Master of Arts from Winebrenner Seminary in Ohio.

While most of his career has been spent in a hospital setting, Grasley also has experience building successful respiratory therapy programs in skilled nursing facilities.

“SGMC has a very talented leadership team; I am excited to learn from them and contribute to their continued success,” said Grasley. “The teams I am leading are very strong and dynamic and I look forward to the challenge of helping them achieve even higher levels of quality patient care.”

Grasley is a member of the American Association for Respiratory Care and Past Delegate and Past President of the Ohio Society for Respiratory Care.

To learn more, visit sgmc.org.