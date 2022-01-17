//GMC offers NROTC Preparatory Program scholarship

Share with friends











Georgia Military College partners with the Navy to offer scholarship opportunities through the NROTC Preparatory Program.

Release:

According to Georgia Military College’s website, GMC has partnered with U.S. Naval Service Training Command offering an opportunity to participate in the NROTC Preparatory Program. The Navy and the schools relationship offers candidates a way to earn a NROTC scholarship.

For more information a link is provided:

https://www.gmc.edu/about-gmc/gmc-news.cms/2022/2683/gmc-to-offer-naval-reserves-office-training-corps-(nrotc)-preparatory-program-scholarship