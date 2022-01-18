//Fatal single-vehicle accident in Valdosta

Share with friends











38-year-old Tejas Patel was killed as the result of a single-vehicle accident on Lake Laurie Drive in Valdosta.

Release:

Deceased: Tejas Patel, Indian male, 38 years old, Valdosta resident

On January 15, 2022, at approximately 12:41 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3600 block of Lake Laurie Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed that a vehicle appeared to have lost control and flipped over. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Tejas Patel, was ejected from the vehicle. Officers attempted to render aid until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived on the scene and transported Patel to South Georgia Medical Center. Patel was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene. The accident is still under investigation.