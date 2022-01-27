//2022 Bird Supper tickets on sale now
Tickets are on sale now for the Lowndes County Bird Supper, a traditional event bringing together local professionals and government personnel.

Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Lowndes County Bird Supper, scheduled for Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot, in Atlanta, beginning at 5 p.m. The traditional event, sponsored by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the City of Valdosta, brings together hundreds of state officials and local businesses, professional and government personnel for a dinner of quail and meaningful conversations.

Tickets may be purchased for $50 each at the Lowndes County Judicial-Administrative Complex, located at 327 North Ashley Street, First Floor-Utility Payment Window through Friday, January 28, 2022. For more information, contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick at 229-671-2400 or City of Valdosta Public Information Office at 229-259-3548. Requests may also be sent to birdsupper@lowndescounty.com.

