//VPD Update: Traffic accident results in fatality

Release:

On December 07, 2021, at approximately 1040 hours, a traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US HWY 84 East. A vehicle, which was being driven by Alice Carter; White Female; 84 years of age; was traveling north on Inner Perimeter Road. A semi-truck was traveling west on US HWY 84 East. As the semi-truck went through the intersection, it was struck by the vehicle driven by Mrs. Carter. Officers from the Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Valdosta Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. Mrs. Carter was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit and Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene to investigate the accident and process evidence. Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the semi-truck had the green light when he proceeded into the intersection and was struck. No charges are being filed in the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mrs. Carter and those involved in this tragic accident.” Lt. Sabrina Smith.