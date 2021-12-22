//VPD traffic stop leads to drug, firearm arrest

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Edwards, Kareem A, African American male, age 27, resident of Valdosta

On December 18, 2021, at approximately 9 am, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department made a traffic stop in the 300 block East Cranford Avenue. When the officer made contact with the driver, later identified as Kareem Edwards, he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle. While speaking with Edwards it was discovered Edwards had an active warrant for his arrest out of Lowndes County.

Edwards was asked to exit the vehicle, but he refused. While attempting to remove Edwards from the vehicle the officers observed Edwards had a handgun on his person. The officer was able to detain Edwards and safely remove the handgun. Edwards was also found to have marijuana on his person as well.

Further investigation revealed Edwards had possession of cocaine. Edwards was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with:

– Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute (Felony).

– Possession of Cocaine (Felony).

– Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor).

– Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony).

– Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor).

“This officer did a great job investigating this case and getting these narcotics out of our community.” Captain Scottie Johns.