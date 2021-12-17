//VPD seeks armed robbery suspect

Share with friends











Release:

On December 14, 2021, at approximately 10:40 pm., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to McDonald’s at 715 South Patterson Street, after a citizen called E911 reporting that they observed a possible armed robbery occurring. The citizen was sitting in the drive-thru when they observed an unknown male, wearing all black and brandishing a handgun, run behind the front counter. The citizen reported that the suspect then ran from the restaurant on foot. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with an employee who confirmed that the restaurant had been robbed and the suspect had run from the scene on foot.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene to investigate the incident. The suspect has been described as an African American male, approximately 30 years of age, short in stature, and medium build. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask and all-black clothing.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.