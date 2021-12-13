//VLPRA to host Groovy Grinch Tie-Dye Night

Share with friends











Release:

Get groovy at VLPRA’s first-ever Christmas-themed tie-dye night! Dye in holiday colors, or in any combo you like on Thursday, December 16th. Bring a new white shirt or new white socks to dye, or buy a VLPRA-provided white tee at the event (while supplies last).

No registration required. It’s a drop-in event so stay for a little while or the whole time. Open to all ages! Just $3 per item if you bring your own, or $10 if you use a VLPRA provided t-shirt. All items are first come, first serve and while supplies last.

The fun runs from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at VLPRA’s Senior Center located at 1360 East Park Avenue.



What: Groovy Grinch Tie-Dye Night

Who: Everyone!

When: December 16th at 6:00 PM

Where: Senior Center, 1360 E. Park Ave.

How much: $3 per item you bring, or $10 for new white tee (at the event).