//VHS Wildcat Early Signing Day

Release:

Coach Shelton Felton would like to invite the community to an Early Signing Day event at Valdosta High School on Wednesday, December 15. We are pleased to announce that Jaccarrius Peak, Isaiah Holland and Ja’Darian Rhym will be participating with one more Wildcat potentially participating as well. The event will begin at 9:00 am in the gymnasium on the campus of Valdosta High School. Please enter through the main gate on 4590 Inner Perimeter Road and go directly to the gymnasium, parking in the VHS student parking lot.

For additional information or any questions, reach out to Coach Felton at shelton.felton@gocats.org or call VHS at (229) 333-8540.