//VHS ranks among top programs at National Speech & Debate Association Club Awards

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta High School ranked among the top speech and debate programs.

The National Speech & Debate Association is proud to announce Club Awards for 2021. Club awards are awarded to schools who meet a certain threshold of strength points.

“I am proud to inform you that the Valdosta High School speech and debate team has earned significant recognition from the National Speech and Debate Association for the 2021 school year. Because your chapter achieved 100 or more strength points last year, you have earned membership in the Association’s prestigious 100 Club.”

“Our Club Award winners show an incredible commitment to this activity, their students, and their success,” said J. Scott Wunn, Executive Director of the National Speech & Debate Association.

“These programs demonstrate outstanding commitment to teaching students essential life skills—including communication, research, listening, writing, and organization.”

Strength points are calculated based on student and coach achievements in competition and service. For each degree a student receives, they also earn one strength point. A school’s strength is the sum of each student’s strength plus the strength of up to three coaches.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the VHS Speech and Debate Team competes from the high school at tournaments, in a virtual format, around the country. The team is coached by Pamela Childress with assistance from Diana Angel.