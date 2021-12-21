//Valdosta man arrested for multiple firearm and drug charges

Share with friends











Offender: Brantley, Nathan, African American male, 41 years of age, Valdosta resident

On January 22, 2021, at approximately 1:43 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle that was in the middle of the roadway in the 400 block of South Troup Street. The officer made contact with the driver, later identified as Nathan Brantley, who was asleep in the driver’s seat. The officer immediately observed a handgun between the driver’s seat and the center console of the vehicle. As the officer spoke to Brantley about the handgun, Brantley fled from the vehicle on foot. The officer recovered the handgun, which was reported stolen out of the Lebanon Police Department in Missouri. The officer also located narcotics and tools commonly used with narcotics, inside of the vehicle. Brantley was not apprehended during this incident, but the officer obtained numerous arrest warrants for his arrest, including theft by receiving (felony), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony), possession of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana (misdemeanor).

On December 19, 2021, at approximately 9:43 pm., another Valdosta Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. As the vehicle stopped, a passenger, later identified as Brantley, jumped from the passenger’s side of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, officers apprehended Brantley and recovered a bookbag from him. In the bookbag, officers recovered a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, and tools commonly associated with narcotics used. Brantley was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon- felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;

Possession of cocaine-felony;

Possession of marijuana-misdemeanor;

Possession of drug-related objects-misdemeanor; and

Obstruction of an officer -2 counts- misdemeanor.

Brantley was also served with the six other active warrants from January 2021.

“Our officers got out with this offender twice this year and both times a handgun was recovered from him, while he is a convicted felon. I am proud of the work by the officers to identify this offender and then the apprehension of him later. This is a great team effort by our department.” Chief Leslie Manahan