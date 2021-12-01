//Valdosta-Lowndes kicks off holiday season with Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Share with friends











Release:

Citizens are invited to join Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter and City of Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson as they officially kick off the holiday season in Valdosta – Lowndes County at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, on Friday, December 3, at 6:00 p.m. Attendees of all ages will enjoy a special visit from Santa Claus sponsored by Lowndes County Public Works, following the lighting of the fully-decorated Christmas tree located on the Historic Courthouse Lawn in Downtown Valdosta.

Caption: City of Valdosta, Lowndes County, & Downtown Valdosta hosts the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse.

Local musician Jen Anders will be performing during the event, singing a few holiday favorites. While enjoying the festivities, citizens may enjoy hot cocoa and other light refreshments.

“The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony serves as a great opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate the holiday season. We are excited to continue this joint community Christmas ceremony with the City of Valdosta and kick off the Christmas season,” said Chairman Slaughter.

“The Tree Lighting Ceremony brings the community together in the spirit of the season during the most wonderful time of the year,” said Mayor Matheson. “This event gives local families a fun place to spend quality with their loved ones and connect with their neighbors. We hope everyone joins us for this tree lighting event to help us kick off the holidays together.”

Citizens are encouraged to stay downtown after the Christmas Tree Lighting to enjoy the fun dining, shopping and entertainment experience of First Friday, which will also feature a Tacky Christmas Sweater theme.

On Saturday, December 4, citizens are invited back downtown to enjoy the Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade, which begins at 6 p.m. The parade will start at Woodrow Wilson Drive, proceed down N. Patterson Street, and end at the Department of Health Building, in Downtown Valdosta. The creative holiday floats will be judged on overall appearance, special effects, creativity, workmanship and use of the theme, which this year is “Musical Notes & Holiday Floats.”

For more information on events happening throughout Valdosta-Lowndes County this holiday season, visit www.lowndescounty.com and www.valdostacity.com.