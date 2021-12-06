//Valdosta bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle

Share with friends











Release:

On November 30, 2021, at approximately 5:47 pm, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a traffic accident in the 3300 block of North Valdosta Road. The 911 caller advised that a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.

The bicyclist, Cecil Gorham, Junior; 75 years of age, was struck while in the roadway at the above intersection by a white 2008 Fortwo Pure Smartcar. Witnesses who were on the scene of the accident reported that Gorham suddenly entered the roadway into oncoming traffic and the collision was unavoidable. Gorham was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No charges will be filed in this case.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Mr. Gorham’s family as well as to those involved in this case.” Lt. Sabrina Smith