//Turner Center hosts BACH to the Future-the Bach that Rocks concert

Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is honored to present BACH to the Future – the Bach that Rocks, Tuesday, December 7, 7-9pm. The concert takes place in the Turner Center Art Galleries, 527 N. Patterson St., Valdosta.

BACH to the Future brings a whimsical approach to the classics led by chart-topping pianist Michael Silverman. The group performs classical music with cutting-edge instruments and a unique twist on the genre. All four musicians are world renowned performers, best-selling authors, and highly acclaimed composers.

The SCORE program is made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a matching sponsorship from Dan and Carolyn Coleman. Each of the 2021-2022 SCORE concerts features two student performances in the morning and an adult concert in the evening.

“Through this partnership with the Valdosta City Schools System and the grants received, the Turner Center brings fifth-graders in the Valdosta City Schools through the galleries to view professional classical music performances for free,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews.

Tickets for the evening performance are $25/ea. and can be purchased by coming by the Center, calling 229.247.2787, or by visiting turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements.