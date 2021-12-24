//Tifton basketball tournament returns

Share with friends











The 12th McDonald’s Tifton Invitation is set for a roaring comeback this fall after being benched in 2020 because of COVID-19 safety concerns. The basketball tournament will be played on Tuesday, December 28th and Wednesday, December 29th. Games both evenings will be at 4:30pm, 6pm, and 7:30 pm.

Tournament organizers believe the successful rollout of COVID vaccines this year matched with the safety precautions in place by the steering committee will create a safe environment for players and fans. Tournament title sponsor, Wendell Morgan of the Tifton McDonald’s said, “We are excited about the return of the tournament and will do our part to ensure it’s a safe event for all.” Tournament chair Joyce Danford said, “We spent this year planning it with a team of dedicated community volunteers. This tournament gives back to the student athletes at Tift High and is great for the small businesses in the area.” The tournament will provide custom masks and hand sanitizer to everyone as part of enhanced safety protocols.

Six teams will bring back the tournament excitement that we missed last year, and will be headlined by the Blue Devils. Expect to see past competitors and local favorites, including Cook County, Irwin County, Turner County, Fitzgerald, and Americus-Sumter. The Blue Devils welcome the opportunity to again host the tournament as they come off a winning 2020 season as the Region 1 7A-champions and a State Elite 8 appearance. Tommy Blackshear, who returned as coach last year, says he has high expectations for this team.

New invitational sponsor, Tifton Coke, will be recognizing local first responders, active duty military, and veterans on Tuesday evening during the presentation of the colors before the 7:30 Tift County game. We are also looking forward to welcoming a new halftime performance from popular violinist Eddy Fabrizio Castellanos. The Valdosta State musician uses his tunes to help brighten lives through his performances.

The admission is $8 for everyone and covers the entire day. The game schedule is attached.

