//SGMC welcomes Gibbs as Vice President, Chief Development Officer

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to welcome Hilary H. Gibbs, MEd, to its senior leadership team as Vice President and Chief Development Officer for the health system.

Gibbs joins SGMC with more than 18 years of experience in development and fundraising, having recently served as Associate Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations at Valdosta State University. Gibbs will be responsible for the oversight of the SGMC Foundation and Governmental Affairs for the health system.

Gibbs earned her Bachelor of Business Administration where she majored in Marketing and a Masters in Education from Valdosta State University.

Gibbs explained that she is excited about the opportunity to serve the community in a new capacity at SGMC. She stated that she is looking forward to getting to know the donors that have entrusted their gifts to the SGMC Foundation. With her wide background in fundraising Gibbs is prepared to lead the SGMC Foundation into a future that will further support the vision and growth of the health system.

“I am a firm believer that the two most important areas that have the greatest impact on a community are education and healthcare. I have spent the first half of my career in educational fundraising, now I am looking forward to spending the second half in healthcare philanthropy for SGMC. I am humbled and thrilled to be joining an amazing team of leaders, physicians, nurses, and staff at SGMC and will work daily to live up to the remarkable standards and extraordinary care that the SGMC family continues to provide our community,” stated Gibbs.

South Georgia Medical Center is dedicated to being the leader in improving the health, wellness and quality of life in the South Georgia and North Florida region. SGMC’s health system includes hospitals in Lowndes, Berrien and Lanier, with nearly 700 providers and more than 2,700 employees. SGMC’s physician network operates a vast number of primary care and specialty care medical offices throughout the region. More than 700,000 patient encounters occur throughout the health system annually. SGMC’s annual economic impact is approaching $1 billion.

For more information on SGMC, visit sgmc.org.