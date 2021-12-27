//SGMC welcomes Dr. Richard Rickman to Physician Network

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce that Richard Rickman, MD, family medicine, has joined the SGMC Physician Network.

Dr. Rickman has been practicing in the area for more than 20 years and will continue seeing patients at his offices, now named SGMC Family Medicine, located in Valdosta, 2704 N. Oak St. Bldg. C2, and Lake Park, 241 Lakes Blvd.

He specializes in diagnosing medical diseases, dermatology, pediatrics, women’s health, geriatrics, acute care and emergencies. Dr. Rickman also conducts minor office procedures such as skin lesion biopsies, laceration repairs and joint injections.

Dr. Rickman said that patients can expect to receive compassionate care, confidence and trust in him as their physician.

“I connect with patients with empathy, trying to find common ground by getting to know them on a personal level. This makes communicating and interacting easier when patients feel comfortable and can relate with their physician,” said Dr. Rickman.

Dr. Rickman received his Medical Degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Miramar, FL. He completed his internship and residency in family medicine at UPMC Shadyside School in Pittsburgh, PA.

After graduating from his residency program Dr. Rickman joined the United States Air Force as a Captain and Family Practitioner for the 347th Medical Group on Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta and was honorably discharged in 2001.

He is Board Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Dr. Rickman has been married to his wife Charlene of 22 years, and they have seven adult children, Safiya, Stephon, Sharifa, Rasheeda, Dominique, Richard II and Joshua.

In his free time he enjoys playing soccer, carpentry, working in the yard with his dogs, swimming, travelling and going to the beach.

Dr. Rickman is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment at the Valdosta location, call 229-469-7730; for the Lake Park office, call 229-375-5449.