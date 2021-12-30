//SGMC Supports and Raises Awareness of Organ Donation

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to partner with LifeLink of Georgia to honor and remember those who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

On January 1, 2022, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float titled, Courage to Hope, will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEO’s across the country including Ronald E. Dean, President and Chief Executive Officer of SGMC, alongside dedications celebrating transplant recipients and living donors, honoring deceased donors, and thanking individuals and groups who support and take part in the donation and transplantation community.

The Donate Life Rose Parade float will celebrate its 19th year in 2022 continuing the legacy of those who choose to donate their organs to save lives. The floats origins started with Gary Foxen, a lung transplant recipient, who created the float in order for recipients of organ donations to decorate and honor those who gave their organs.

“Organ donation is a very selfless act. Others have given of themselves to help save the lives of others and this parade float helps us remember and honor the donors,” said Dean.

The Donate Life Rose Parade float is the world’s most visible campaign to inspire people to become organ and tissue donors. In addition to the 40 million viewers who watch the Rose Parade on TV and along the parade route, hundreds of events are held in cities and towns around the country to complete the “floragraphs” (floral portraits) of donors that adorn the float.

Dean shared, “With this rose dedication, SGMC publicly recognizes our staff’s dedication and commitment to organ and tissue donation. We are excited to be part of this celebration of life watched by millions on New Year’s Day.”

For the thousands of Georgians listed for a life-saving transplant, organ donation offers hope for a longer life. Anyone can be a potential donor, regardless of age or medical history; a single donor can save or improve the lives of nearly 75 people.

Visit www.DonateLifeGeorgia.org to register your donation decision. You may also register when obtaining or renewing a driver license or state identification card at the Georgia Department of Driver Services or when obtaining a hunting or fishing license through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Pictured: The 2022 float rendering, which will honor millions of people touched by organ, eye and tissue donation, including living donors, donor families, transplant recipients and transplant candidates.