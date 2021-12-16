//SGMC honors team as December Hospital Heroes

Share with friends











Photo: From left to right: President and Chief Executive Officer Ronald E. Dean, Teresa Morris, Kendra Butenschon, Taylor Barrett, McKenzie Sale, McKenzie Budzinsky, Kathy Henderson, and Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer Randy Smith

Release:

South Georgia Medical Center honored the Women and Children’s Department as the December Hospital Heroes at its monthly Board of Directors meeting.

This team was honored for their empathy and kindness. The team received news that one of their patients had recently lost everything in a house fire. Within 24 hours, the team had rallied together and collected more than $1,200 cash, $900 in gift cards, and clothes, diapers and toys.

The mother of two small children was shocked and extremely appreciative of the kind gesture.

SGMC Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer Randy Smith said it was an honor to recognize this great example of human kindness. SGMC Board of Trustees member Dr. Brian Griner echoed this sentiment, sharing that this is just one of many examples of how this team cares not only for the patient but for the entire family unit.

The honorees received a standing ovation from those in attendance.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.