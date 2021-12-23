//SGMC celebrates babies born Christmas week

Share with friends











Release:

Babies delivered at South Georgia Medical Center’s Birthplace during the week of Christmas will receive a little extra attention donning their homemade stockings and crocheted Santa hats. Meet Scottie, daughter of Luke and Megan Seibolt, who was born at SGMC on Dec. 21, 2021.

The 5lb 12.5oz baby girl snoozes in her Christmas gift, provided by the SGMC Volunteer Auxiliary. For decades the Auxiliary has dedicated their time to making these special stockings and hats, and this year is no exception.

The tradition has become one new parents cherish for years to come, often keeping the stockings long after their baby is grown.

SGMC delivers more than 2,100 babies per year with 20 obstetricians on staff and has the area’s only Level IIB Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with 24/7 coverage from board certified neonatologists to provide a higher level of care for babies born prematurely. SGMC also has the area’s only OB Hospitalist Group to provide 24/7 obstetrics coverage.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.