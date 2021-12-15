Local NewsDecember 15, 2021 Michael’s Deli closing in Valdosta Share with friends According to a post on their Facebook page, Michael’s Deli & Seafood of Valdosta will be permanently closing down. Their last open business day will be Christmas Eve. See below for the post. TAGS: ashleycloseddelimichael's delimichaelsmichaels delishutting down Related posts SGMC honors team as December…Registration for VLPRA’s Youth Winter…Valdosta AMVETS host Children’s Christmas…Wiregrass graduates receive tradesman award…VCS weekly COVID updateVLPRA hosts first-ever Candy Cane…VPD will host an Open…SGMC Names Bruce Williams Radiation…VLPRA hosts Jingle Jog 5kColts’ Kenny Moore II returns…