//LCSO make multiple drug related arrests

Share with friends











Release:

On December 9, 2021 the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Special Operations Division arrested Darron Ladon Lane, of 509 Jefferson Street, Valdosta. Lane for Trafficking of Alpha PVP.

Over the past two weeks, based on investigation, interviews, citizen complaints and informant information, the Sheriff’s Office focused attention on the drug sales and firearms incidents occurring on Hudson Street. Proactive patrol techniques and surveillance were employed to address the problem.

Investigators utilized cooperating witnesses and surveillance to identify that Lane was utilizing a shed in the rear yard of 603 Hudson Street, Valdosta to conduct drug sales from. Lane was observed leaving his home and arriving at the Hudson Street residence. Lane was seen entering the shed and suspected of conducting multiple drug sales form the building. Upon making contact with Lane in the shed, he was found to be seated behind a makeshift bar where he was also selling untaxed liquor from. A search warrant was served on the shed and Lane was found to possess several ounces of the drug, valued at close to $6,000. During the investigation, it was identified that Lane was a large scale street dealer in the area. Investigators have conducted multiple surveillances and searches on Hudson Street in the past two weeks, arresting Jarel Rowe at 602 Hudson Street, finding Alpha PVP and a firearm, as well as arresting Andre Fortune at 409 South Fry Street, at the Hudson Street intersection, finding him in possession of both powder and crack cocaine, prescription pills, MDMA, and marijuana, all with the intent to distribute.

Investigators were aided in the case by the Valdosta Police Department Power Squad.