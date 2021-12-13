//Colts’ Kenny Moore II returns to Valdosta and gives back to local families

Share with friends











Release:

Colts Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Kenny Moore II returned to his hometown of Valdosta, Georgia during his bye-week to give back to two local families in a special way. Kenny, along with members of his family, invited the two families out for dinner at Cheddar’s in Valdosta. There, they sat down to get to know each other and enjoy a meal together. After dinner came the biggest surprise.

The two families, one with eleven children and one with six children, were brought out presents for each of them, including:

Bunk beds

Toys

Clothing

Bicycles

Non-perishable food items

Overall, the event sparked a lot of joy among Kenny, his family, as well as the two local families.