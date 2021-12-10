//City notifies public about drinking water violation

Share with friends











Release:

Our community water system recently violated a drinking water standard. Although this is not an emergency, as our customers, you have the right to know what happened, what you should do, and what we have done to

correct this situation.

Violation ID Compliance Period Site # Analyte Concentration MCL 2022-12540 3Q2021 – 07/01/2021 – 09/30/2021 502 HAA5 0.061 mg/L 0.060 mg/L

What should I do?

There is nothing you need to do. The violation does not pose a threat to the quality of the water supplied. Residents should not be alarmed and do not need to seek alternative water supplies. We are taking corrective actions to ensure that adequate monitoring and reporting will be maintained. Although this is not the case in Valdosta with this incident, some people who drink water containing Total Haloacetic Acids (HAA5) above the maximum contaminant level (MCL) over many years experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer. In those incidences, if you have a severely compromised immune system, have an infant, are pregnant, or are elderly, you could be at increased risk and should seek advice from your health care providers about drinking the water. However, the HAA5 levels in Valdosta’s water were minimal and have been corrected.

What happened? What is being done?

HAA5 is a disinfection byproduct (DBP) formed when naturally occurring organics in water react with disinfectants such as Chlorine and Ozone. Many factors can influence the formation of DBPs. They include but are not limited to the age of the water in distribution systems, the buildup of biofilms in distribution systems, and increased water temperatures.

To prevent the formation of DBPs, the Utilities Department has employed a comprehensive water quality management program. It includes a recurring schedule of centralized flushing to improve DBP precursor

removal and adjustments of disinfectant feed rates. Steps are also being taken to manage water storage tank levels to prevent stagnation, elevated water temperatures and water quality degradation. This is in addition to our annual water main upgrade program where we replace and upsize older two-inch galvanized water mains to

six-inch and eight-inch PVC.

These actions have greatly improved the water quality in the distribution system. Though these low levels do not pose a threat to the quality of the water supplied, the city feels it is important that all water quality information be made available.

For more information, please contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.