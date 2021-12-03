//Armed suspect shot in Ben Hill Co. after advancing on deputies

Share with friends











The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Rochelle, Ben Hill County, GA. The Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation of the incident on December 1, 2021. One man is shot and in stable condition.

On December 1, 2021, the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute call at 348 Marigold Road in Rochelle. When deputies arrived, they found Jeremiah Hasenbalg, age 38, of Rochelle, GA, holding a gun in each hand. Hasenbalg refused to comply with the deputies’ commands to drop the weapons. After numerous attempts to get Hasenbalg to comply, Hasenbalg advanced towards one of the three deputies on the scene with the guns in his hands, and that deputy shot him.

Deputies performed first aid on Hasenbalg until EMS arrived. Hasenbalg was transported to Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, GA where he was treated for his injuries. Hasenbalg is in stable condition and is in the custody of the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office. No deputies were injured during this incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to the Cordele Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.