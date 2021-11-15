//Vikings to host Norcross in 2nd round of playoffs

Share with friends











Release:

The Vikings will host the 2nd round of the 2021 state football playoffs when they host Norcross High School. Norcross has an 8-3 record on the year and they are out of Region 7-7A while our Vikings are the Region 1-7A champions with a 9-2 record. Kickoff will be set for 8:00 pm, Friday November 19 on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

Tickets for this game are available. All tickets are $10 each and every one but babies in arms must have a ticket. Reserve seat season ticket holders can purchase their same seats on Monday and Tuesday. All reserve seats not purchased by 4:30 pm on Tuesday will be available for general public purchase.

Ticket office hours this week are 9 am – 4:30 pm Monday thru Thursday and 9 am – 1 pm on Friday. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Region championship and playoff apparel is still available from the ticket office. The cost is $12 for short sleeves and $20 for long sleeves.



Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!