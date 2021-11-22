//Vikings to face top-ranked Collins Hill Eagles

Share with friends











Release:

With a thrilling 2nd round victory, our Vikings advance to the quarterfinals of the 2021 GHSA state football playoffs. On Friday November 26 they will host the Collins Hill High School Eagles from Suwanee, GA. The Eagles are the Region 8-7A champions with a team that is ranked 1st in Georgia and 5th in the nation. Kickoff will be set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

Tickets for this game will be on sale during the week and all Viking fans are encouraged to come help support our Vikings. Tickets for this game are $12 each and every one but babies in arms must have a ticket. On Monday and Tuesday Viking season ticket holders can purchase the same seats they hold at Martin Stadium. Beginning Wednesday all seats not purchased will go on sale to the general public.

Ticket office hours this week are 9 am – 4:30 pm Monday and Tuesday and 9:00 am – 2:00 pm on Wednesday. On Thursday the ticket office will be closed for Thanksgiving. The ticket office will reopen on Friday from 9:00 am till Noon. On Friday afternoon tickets will be on sale at the stadium on the north end of the home side. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Lowndes High students may purchase their ticket on Friday at the stadium. LHS student tickets are $10 each and will be sold on the north end of the home side from 10:00 am until kickoff. Lowndes High students may purchase one ticket with a student ID.

Lowndes Athletics is very proud of our stadium and our fans. We strive to provide a family friendly, fun filled, atmosphere each home game. To ensure everyone enjoys the game there will be a few changes beginning with this game.

Effective this week all middle and elementary students entering the stadium will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. These students will need to sit with a parent or guardian.

Moving to vacant seating areas, running in the stadium concourse or seating area, congregating in empty seating areas, or in stadium concourse are no longer permitted. Please join and help us to continue to make Martin Stadium a fun and enjoyable place to spend Friday nights in the fall.

Thank you for your support and GO Vikings.