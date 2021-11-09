//Vikings playoff tickets available

Share with friends











Release:

The Vikings enter the 2021 GHSA state football playoffs as the Region 1-7A champions. They begin first round play on Friday November 12, when they host Harrison High school out of Kennessee, GA and Region 3-7A. Kickoff will be set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

Ticket for this game are available. Reserve seat season ticket holders can purchase their same seats on Monday and Tuesday. All reserve seats not purchased by 4:30 pm on Tuesday will be available for general pubic purchase.

Ticket office hours this week are 9 am – 4:30 pm Monday thru Thursday and 9 am – 1 pm on Friday. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Region championship and playoff apparel is still available from the ticket office. The cost is $12 for short sleeve and $20 for long sleeve. Thank you for your support and Go Vikings.