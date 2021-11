Share with friends











On Tuesday, November 23, Valdosta High School Wrestling will host the 5th annual Grapple on the Gridiron. The event will be held on the Bazemore-Hyder field with gates opening at 8am and wrestling starting at 10am. The event will feature 12 mats of Varsity, Junior Varsity, and Middle School wrestling action.

