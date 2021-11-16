//Valdosta man arrested for setting vehicle on fire at gas station

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Parker, Daniel, Caucasian male, age 48, resident of Valdosta

On November 13, 2021, at approximately 2:00 am, an officer with Valdosta Police Department was passing by 1800 North Ashley Street (Circle K) when he observed a vehicle at the gas pumps on fire. The officer notified the store clerk to turn off the gas going to the pumps. The officer then used his fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

Once the fire was out the vehicle owner advised the officer an unknown subject, later identified as Daniel Parker intentionally set the vehicle on fire. The officer observed the video surveillance of the incident and was able to give other officers a description of Parker.

A short while later officers found Parker walking in the area. Parker was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with Arson 1st Degree (Felony), Criminal Damage to Property (Felony), and Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor).

“This officer’s quick actions possibly prevented citizens from being injured and stopped the fire from further damaging the vehicle/business. His thorough investigation also led to the offender’s timely arrest.” Captain Scottie Johns.