//Valdosta improves Open Records Requests for the public

Release:

The City of Valdosta is improving transparency by making public records more easily accessible to the public. Beginning November 1, 2021, requestors of public information will now have the option of submitting their Open Records Requests through an online form. While other methods for submitting requests are still available, citizens are encouraged to use the new online method. The City of Valdosta is excited to be able to offer a more convenient option for requesting public information.

“The City of Valdosta chose JustFOIA to help streamline the Open Records Request process for the citizens and improve efficiencies within. “By implementing this solution, we are using technology to be more efficient and transparent. We hope this will save time for both the City staff and citizens and allow Open Records Requests to be processed more easily,” said Mark Barber, City Manager.

“JustFOIA is ecstatic to work with the City of Valdosta and empower them to implement a solution to this often-challenging process. We are fanatical about our clients’ success. It’s impressive to see the impact that JustFOIA makes on their staff and the citizens they serve,” said Donny Barstow, President & CEO.

If you would like to submit an online request, the online Open Records Request form is available at https://valdostaga.justfoia.com/publicportal/home/newrequest. For additional information, please contact Teresa Bolden, City Clerk, at 229-259-3503 or E-mail – tbolden@valdostacity.com.

About JustFOIA: JustFOIA is a FOIA request software solution designed to empower organizations to better streamline, manage and track public records requests.